Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
Arlene M. Schmidt-Waguespack


Arlene M. Schmidt-Waguespack Obituary
Arlene M. Schmidt-Waguespack, nee Burnam, 91, Warrenton, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Oak Pointe, Warrenton.

Arlene was born Aug. 31, 1927, in Kansas City, the daughter of Homer Burnam and wife Virgie, nee Snedeker. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Wright City. Arlene enjoyed dancing, sewing, and being with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Arlene is survived by her son, Darrell Schmidt, Wright City; two daughters, Caryn (Les) Burris, Fort Worth, Texas, and Darla Key, Warrenton; four grandchildren, Ryan, Mandy, Curt and Shawn; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbert Schmidt; second husband, Earl Waguespack; father, Homer Burnam; mother, Virgie Burnam; and brother, Leo Burnam.

Visitation was held Tuesday, April 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment followed at Wright City Cemetery, Wright City.

Memorials to Immanuel UCC, Wright City, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 18, 2019
