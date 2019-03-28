Warren County Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
For more information about
Audrey Miclow
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Miclow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Miclow


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Miclow Obituary
Audrey Miclow, nee Czach, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Audrey was born Dec. 3, 1920, in Chicago, Ill., to George Czach and wife Marcianna, nee Zromkowski. She was married to A. Edward Miclow in June of 1956 in Chicago, Ill. Audrey was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her garden, sewing and quietly reading her books. She often volunteered in the community working with local nonprofit groups like the library and Agape. Audrey was very family-oriented and loved spending time with her family. Gardening and camping were her favorite outdoor activities.

Audrey is survived by her four children, Sharon Dieckmann (Walt), Wayne Kubinski (Mary), Paul Miclow and Marcy Pivin (Dennis); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward; parents, George and Marcianna; first husband, Carl; stepdaughter, Diana Schouten-Miclow; and sister, Camille Patarini.

Visitation was held Monday, March 25, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Breeze Park, St. Charles, in the chapel, with services starting at 10 a.m.

Interment was private.

Memorial donations are preferred to SSM Hospice Lake St. Louis, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
Download Now