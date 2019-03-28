Audrey Miclow, nee Czach, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019.



Audrey was born Dec. 3, 1920, in Chicago, Ill., to George Czach and wife Marcianna, nee Zromkowski. She was married to A. Edward Miclow in June of 1956 in Chicago, Ill. Audrey was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her garden, sewing and quietly reading her books. She often volunteered in the community working with local nonprofit groups like the library and Agape. Audrey was very family-oriented and loved spending time with her family. Gardening and camping were her favorite outdoor activities.



Audrey is survived by her four children, Sharon Dieckmann (Walt), Wayne Kubinski (Mary), Paul Miclow and Marcy Pivin (Dennis); 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward; parents, George and Marcianna; first husband, Carl; stepdaughter, Diana Schouten-Miclow; and sister, Camille Patarini.



Visitation was held Monday, March 25, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Breeze Park, St. Charles, in the chapel, with services starting at 10 a.m.



Interment was private.



Memorial donations are preferred to SSM Hospice Lake St. Louis, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



