Bob Joe Nelson, 82, St. Peters, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Barat Haven, Dardenne Prairie.



Bob was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Wilson County, Kan. He cherished 59 years of marriage to Sarah "Sally" Nelson, nee Fitzmorris. Bob was raised and grew up in rural Kansas. He later moved to the greater St. Louis area after graduation from Kansas State University and a brief stint in California. Bob then began his career at McDonnell Douglas for 33 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, woodworking, camping and just enjoying the outdoors. Most of all though, Bob loved spending time with his family and when it came to his granddaughters, Bob didn't know the word "no." He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah "Sally" Nelson, St. Peters; son, Steve (Wendy) Nelson, Elk River, Minn.; daughter, Sigrid (Jimy) Nelson-Cooseman, St. Louis; three brothers, Joe Browne, Terlton, Okla., Bill Browne, Wisconsin state, and Jackie Browne, Caney, Kan.; two sisters, Laura Lee Gruetzmacher, Tulsa, Okla., and Joedene Abling, Norward, Kan.; two granddaughters, Keely Nelson and Sydney Nelson; and extended family, Lynn Smith Grigsley, Marcelo Birolli, Kayt Scott, Jessica Patach, Hannah Hawley and Benjamin Hawley.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Nelson, nee Harrington; brother, Charles Nelson; and two sisters, Betty Girard and Claudene Wilson.



Visitation was held Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.



A funeral service was held Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Warrenton.



Interment was Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at Weakley Cemetery, Fredonia, Kan.



Memorials to help children with school lunches, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 14, 2019