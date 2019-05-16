Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Home
106 W Lions St
Jonesburg, MO 63351
(636) 488-5600
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Home
106 W Lions St
Jonesburg, MO 63351
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Home
106 W Lions St
Jonesburg, MO 63351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian W. Gibson


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian W. Gibson Obituary
Brian Wayne Gibson, 38, Montgomery City, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in Wellsville.

Brian, a concrete finisher, was born Jan. 30, 1981, in Columbia, to Donald Lee Gibson and wife Donna, nee Probert. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going fishing and hunting. Brian will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Gibson; two sons, Colten Wayne Gibson and Caden Lee Gibson; daughter, Aurora Grace Gibson; grandmother, Shirley Probert; two sisters, Kristy (Shannon) Kolling and Cindy (Mike) Veach; and fiancee Shannon Eberts.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Gibson; daughter, Avery Grace Gibson; grandfathers, Edward Chester Gibson and Donald Louis Probert; and grandmother, Bonnie Gibson.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 106 W. Lions, Jonesburg.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials to Suicide Prevention, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Jonesburg.
Published in The Warren County Record on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now