Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Augusta City Cemetery
Augusta, MO
Charles A. Housewright


Charles "Charlie" Alan Housewright, 59, Augusta, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home.

Charlie was born Oct. 31, 1959, in Maryland Heights, the son of Jerry N. Housewright and Patricia Meador. He proudly served our country in the National Guard for eight years. Charlie was employed by Defiance Quarry as an equipment operator for 32 years and was a volunteer firefighter in Augusta. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, duck hunting and riding motorcycles. Charlie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Meador, O'Fallon; five siblings, Samuel N. Housewright, O'Fallon, Joyce Ann (Dale) Short, Wentzville, Jerome Keith (Helen) Housewright, St. Jacob, Ill., Amy Jo Beckmann (Bruce), St. Charles, and David Scott (Christina) Housewright, Warrenton; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces; and a great-nephew.

Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Jerry N. Housewright.

Visitation was held Monday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at Augusta City Cemetery, Augusta.

Donations may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 14, 2019
