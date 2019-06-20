Home

Charles L. Colburn


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles L. Colburn Obituary
Charles Lloyd Colburn, 84, Warrenton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

Charles was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of the late Lloyd W. Colburn and wife Maxine.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Kirby, and many nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Della Mae (Kenneth) Courbat and Phyllis (John) Clark; and brother, Gary Colburn.

Memorials may be made in Charles' name to Evelyn's House Hospice, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

Visit Baue.com for more information.

The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home, O'Fallon.
Published in The Warren County Record on June 20, 2019
