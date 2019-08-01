Warren County Record Obituaries
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
Clarence Luecke
Clarence H. Luecke Jr.


1929 - 2019
Clarence Henry Luecke Jr., 89, Wright City, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home.

Clarence was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Holstein, to Clarence Luecke and wife Hilda, nee Bunge. He was a lifelong resident of Warren County. Clarence served our country in the U.S. Army from June 28, 1947, to Aug. 8, 1949. He was united in marriage to Gloria Marie Brissette Sept. 2, 1950, in Mehlville. They spent over 68 years together.

Clarence was a very active member of Friedens United Church of Christ in Warrenton, where he sang in the church choir. He was a supporter of many local charities, including Meals on Wheels and Agape. Clarence served as president of Agape and also was on the board of the Warren County Ambulance District. He loved history and reading about war- time days. Clarence also was a member of the Warren County Historical Society. He worked for American Family Insurance Company for over 25 years in Wright City. Clarence enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his friends and games with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Jim Vehige and the Melody Makers Band and also sang the national anthem on two occasions at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; two children, Greg Luecke and wife Brenda, and Lori Hindman and husband Michael; four grandchildren, Alexandra Luecke, Miguel Deanda and wife Morgan, Joseph Deanda and wife Starr, and Ryan Luecke; 11 great-grandchildren, Isiah, Sirreya, Treyden, Ethan, Joseph Jr., Ariana, Mason, Tristan, Eligie, Aleseandra and Jayden; extended family, Vickie Cupp and Shawn Creger, and their grandchildren, Amy, Lacey, Erin and Nathan; brother, Finies Luecke and wife Charlotte; brother-in-law, Joseph Brissette and wife Kathy; many beloved nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Clifford Luecke.

Visitation was held Monday, July 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at Friedens UCC, Warrenton.

Burial followed at Immanuels UCC Cemetery in Holstein.

Memorial donations are preferred to Friedens UCC or the , in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Aug. 1, 2019
