Clayton Charles Tyree, 18, Owensville, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.



Clayton was born July 29, 2000, to his parents, Don Tyree and Shiela Wehmeyer. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, drawing and listening to music. Clayton worked as a dietitian at Gasconade Manor. He donated his organs and tissue to help others in need.



Clayton is survived by his father, Don Tyree, Bland; mother, Shiela Wehmeyer and significant other Dennis Harman, Owensville; three siblings, twin sister Clara Tyree, Tiffany Limberg and husband Ryan, and Michael Schuchardt and wife Meggan, all of Owensville; one niece, Hannah Limberg, with another on the way; two nephews, Wyatt Limberg and Rylee Schuchardt; special uncles and aunts, Sandra and Larry Morgan, Warrenton, Lisa and Terry Petering, Owensville, Ronnie Tyree, Belle, and Jan and Jim Fleming, Ellisville; and girlfriend, Ashlynn Bennett, Pacific.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Tyree; paternal grandparents, Charles and Edna Tyree; maternal grandparents, Elvin Wehmeyer and Viola "Janie" Henneke; and two cousins, Zachary Wehmeyer and Jenny Wehmeyer.



Visitation was scheduled to be held Wednesday, June 19, at Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville, from 4 to 8 p.m.



Funeral services will be Thursday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kevin Sullivan officiating.



Burial will follow at Countryside Memorial Gardens, Owensville.



The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.