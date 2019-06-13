Home

Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
Cleo Hammon, 85, Geff, Ill., passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Aperion Care Center, Fairfield, Ill.

Cleo was born July 14, 1933, in Fisher, Ark., to Randol Hammon and wife Emma. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Cleo was a computer technician for IBM for 25 years before retiring in 1985. He enjoyed gardening and listening to country music. Cleo will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of seven years, Karen Hammon, Geff, Ill.; two daughters, Karen Raterman, O'Fallon, and Carol Wilson, Ballwin; son, Randy (Michelle) Hammon, Union; 11 grandchildren, Scott (Sydney) Raterman, Denver, Colo., Dustin Raterman, Tucson, Ariz., Amy Raterman, Colorado Springs, Colo., Brennan Zapien, Maryland Heights, Sara Zapien, Ballwin, Natalie Hammon, Warrenton, Joe Caldwell, Florissant, Ruby (Jacob) Missey, Rolla, Frank Caldwell, Springfield, and Nicholas and Mia Gibson, Warrenton; two stepchildren, Sharla and Jeremy; many nieces, nephews, step-great-grandchildren and friends.

Cleo was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Susan Hammon, nee Beck; son, Don Hammon; parents, Randol and Emma Hammon; two sisters, Thelma Hammon and Edna Henson; and two brothers, Henry and William Hammon.

Visitation was held Monday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.

A funeral service followed at noon, also at the funeral home.

Interment was at Jonesburg City Cemetery, Jonesburg.

Memorials to the or , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on June 13, 2019
