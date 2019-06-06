Craig Robert King, 34, Wright City, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Memphis, Mo.



Craig was born June 6, 1984, in St. Louis, to Jerrold King and wife Christine, nee Schoenberg. He loved his job; Craig worked for a communications company where he was able to travel throughout the Midwest. His job was to climb the communication towers in order to make repairs. Sometimes Craig would climb as high as 400 feet in the air. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. Craig had a very funny personality, was fun to be around and always made you laugh. He loved his family and being outdoors. Craig enjoyed spending time fishing and playing board games with his friends and family. He also was an incredible chef and always yelling at his Mum for the meatloaf.



Craig is survived by his loving family: father, Jerrold King; mother, Christine King; two sisters, Jennifer Hammers and Tara King; five nieces and nephews, Brett Hammers, Jacob Hammers, Ethan Odom, Taylor Odom and Layla Reece; great-niece, Mariyah Hammers; great-nephew, Ryan Hammers; significant other, Sara Mittler; aunt, Patricia King; other family members and close friends.



Visitation was held Monday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.



Funeral services followed at noon, also at the funeral home.



Burial was at Lippstadt Cemetery.



Memorial donations are preferred to the family of Craig Robert King, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



