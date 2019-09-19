|
|
Daniel Eugene Stevens, 65, Lake Saint Louis, passed away surrounded by loving family. In true Stevens' fashion, he waited so that every single one of us, down to the last niece, could say goodbye. As his father did before him, it wasn't until the brief moment his family stepped out of the room that he left us; we think in order to spare our broken hearts any additional pain. On Aug. 16, 2019, at 9 p.m. Dan joined his dad, "Steve," and son, Jacob, in heaven.
Dan was born July 12, 1954, in Florissant, to Robert "Steve" O. (1933-2012) and Mary Ann (Sanders) Stevens. On May 10, 1980, he married the love of his life, Rosemary "Betsy" (McArthur), and together they created a beautiful family and life with four adored children, Lindsay, Jacob (March 28, 1990-June 22, 1990), Dan and Nick. Dan is survived by his mother; wife; three children; two beautiful granddaughters, Sophia and Alayna; cherished daughter-in-law, Soree; family guard dog, Buster; and siblings, Pamela Robinson (Stevens), Robert (Cheryl) Stevens, Bruce (Kathryn) Stevens and Stacy (Tom) Beck.
Those who knew Dan will miss his insatiable zest for life, family, the importance of a job well done and music. With a guitar in hand, in the company of family and friends, and his brothers singing in perfect harmony, he shared with us his happy place in music, which also became ours. Several years ago Dan bought his Grandpa and Grandma Sanders property and was fixing it up for family and friends to host get-togethers. He held one last year and was planning on holding one in September.
He always said, "Sometimes God calls us home a little bit earlier than others," and no one knew or respected that more than Dan. May he rest in peace in heaven above. We all love you.
Published in The Warren County Record on Sept. 19, 2019