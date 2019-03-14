Home

Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Josephville, MO
David B. Richardson


1950 - 2019
David B. Richardson Obituary
David B. Richardson, 68, Wentzville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Joseph West Hospital, Lake Saint Louis.

David, the son of Ronald "Gene" E. Richardson and wife Margaret R., was born Aug. 7, 1950, in St. Charles. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Josephville. David was a wonderful husband who loved his family very much. He served on the St. Charles County Fair Board, was a 4-H leader and helped with the 4-H activities. David loved to make people laugh and enjoyed telling a "good" joke. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working with his animals and all sports, but mainly baseball. David was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Richardson, nee Wortmann, Wentzville; five children, Adam D. Richardson and wife Karla, Flint Hill, Matthew J. Richardson and wife Rebecca, Moscow Mills, Margaret L. Anderson and husband Robert, Fenton, Samuel L. Richardson and Andrew J. Richardson, both of Wentzville; two brothers, Larry Richardson and wife Susan, Chesterfield, and Donald Richardson and wife Regina, Springfield; and four grandchildren, Stella, Eva, Rhett and Eli.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald "Gene" E. Richardson, and mother, Margaret R. Richardson.

Visitation is scheduled to be held Friday, March 15, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Josephville.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Donations may be made to Masses, Cardinal Glennon Hospital or St. Joseph Preschool, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 14, 2019
