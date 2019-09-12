Warren County Record Obituaries
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
Dorothy Martin
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
1927 - 2019
Dorothy M. Martin Obituary
Dorothy Mae Martin, nee Baur, 92, Warrenton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

Dorothy was born May 21, 1927, in Union, to Edwin Baur and wife Mamie, nee Shockley. She graduated from Lockwood High School, Lockwood. Dorothy received her teaching degree from Southwest Missouri State University and then earned her master's degree at Drury College in Springfield. She taught school for a couple of years in Lockwood before teaching third grade for 28 years in Springfield. Dorothy enjoyed collecting antiques and doing arts and crafts. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her three children, Gary Church and wife Becky, Rick Martin and wife Janet, and Becky Avis and husband Ben; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eileen Alverson and Naomi Eads; many relatives and many more friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Church; second husband, John Martin; parents, Edwin and Mamie; one brother, John Baur; and two sisters, Mildred Steimkie and Fern Palmer.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.

A funeral service will follow at noon, also at the funeral home.

Memorial donations to , in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

Online condolences may be made to www.martinfuneral.net.

The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Sept. 12, 2019
