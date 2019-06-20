Dustin L. Merchant, 34, Wright City, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home.



Dustin, an iron worker, was born Oct. 13, 1984, in Maryville, Ill. He was the son of James and Linda Leible. Dustin enjoyed being outdoors, camping, floating, grilling, riding dirt bikes and street bikes, and entertaining friends. He loved prairie dog shooting. Dustin also enjoyed his home and taking care of his chickens and turkey. He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Dustin will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his parents, James and Linda Leible, Warrenton; brother, Jared Merchant, Bowling Green, Ky.; sister, Chasity McCory, Warrenton; nieces and nephews, Kylie, Kaya, Karson and Kaleb McCory; grandmother, Linda King, Farmington; soul mate, Marcie S. Davis, St. Clair; longtime friend, Brendan O'Connor, Warrenton; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Dustin was preceded in death by his sister, Ashley Leible.



Visitation was held Friday, June 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.



A graveside funeral service was held Saturday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Collins Cemetery, Annapolis, Mo.



Family and friends were invited to gather at Highway K Bridge Black River Campground, Annapolis, after the service.



Memorials to Pitman Funeral Home for final expenses, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



Published in The Warren County Record on June 20, 2019