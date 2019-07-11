Home

Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Warrenton, MO
Elizabeth M. Krueger


1928 - 2019
Elizabeth M. Krueger Obituary
Elizabeth Martina Krueger, nee Pappert, 90, Wright City, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living, Warrenton.

Elizabeth, a former stenographer, was born Nov. 11, 1928, in Clyde, to Justin Pappert and wife Rosina. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years before she met the love of her life, Waldo. Elizabeth was active in the Holy Rosary St. Ann Sodality. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and dearly loved ballroom dancing. Elizabeth was always one for cleanliness and when we spent nights at her home we would often be met by her broom with a swish, swish, swish. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Elizabeth is survived by her three brothers, Charles (Jane) Pappert, Clyde, Justin (Mary) Pappert, St. Joseph, and Rudolph (Rosemary) Pappert, Roeland Park, Kan.; sister, Caroline Freeman, Rickreall, Ore.; many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Waldo; brother, Paul Pappert; and parents, Justin and Rosina Pappert.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Warrenton.

Interment will follow at Wright City Cemetery, Wright City.

Memorials to Holy Rosary School, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on July 11, 2019
