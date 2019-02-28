Home

Evelyn Schneider


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Schneider Obituary
Evelyn Schneider, 90, Normandy, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

She was born Sept. 27, 1928.

Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Donald Schneider; dear mother of the late Sarah (David) Stiebel, Jerold (Carolyn) Schneider, the late Donald A. Schneider, Deborah Busse, the late Denny Schneider, Edward Schneider, Nancy (the late Donald) Meyer, Pam Schneider, Jonathan Schneider, Janine (Ryan Cunningham) Schneider, Ezra (Delaney) Schneider, Terri Shatley and William (Tonya) Schneider; and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Her legacy lives on with them.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, Chesterfield.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017 or to the St. Louis Audubon Society, P.O. Box 220227, St. Louis, MO 63122-0227.

The family was served by Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel, St. Louis.
Published in The Warren County Record on Feb. 28, 2019
