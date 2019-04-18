Gary Lee Gibbs, 64, Warrenton, passed away peacefully at Capital Regional Medical Center, Jefferson City, Friday, April 12, 2019.



Gary was born Dec. 12, 1954, in Overland, a son of Harold Jess Gibbs and wife Mary Elaine, nee Miller. He attended St. Sabina School and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1973. While in high school, Gary attended North County Tech, learning trade skills in auto collision and auto repair. In 1983 he established his own company, Warren County Auto Body, which he operated till 1993. Gary was an outdoors enthusiast who enjoyed living off the land. He valued the time he spent with his family traveling, boating and going camping. Gary also built his house with his own two hands with help from family and friends. He had a true devotion to his Catholic faith.



Gary is survived by one son, Shawn Lee Gibbs and wife Janell, St. Paul, Mo.; two daughters, Shannon Gibbs and fiance^Darron Rudolph, Defiance, and Alicia Gibbs, Warrenton; one sister, Linda Babor and husband Jerry, Jerseyville, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Karen Gibbs, Winfield; and nine grandchildren, Blake Allen, Desiree Maree, Chloee Christine, Gwenyth Josephine, Avery Elane, Faith Marie, William Douglas, Wyatt Lee and Jaxon Lee.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold "Bud" and Elaine Gibbs; one sister, Jeanie Ley; one brother, Ronald Gibbs; and one brother-in-law, Paul Ley.



Friends were received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 29 St. Alphonsus Road, Silex.



A Mass of Christian Burial followed at 10:30 a.m., also at the church, officiated by the Rev. Mitch Doyen.



Interment was at the church cemetery in Millwood.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, in care of Kemper-Millard-Keim Family Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 222, Troy, MO 63379.



Online condolences may be made at www.kempermillardkeimfamilyfuneralchapel.com.



Arrangements were under the direction of Kemper-Millard-Keim Family Funeral Chapel, 351 Monroe St., Troy, MO 63379, 636-528-8221. Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 18, 2019