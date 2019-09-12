|
George T. Duckworth, 97, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
He was born Nov. 12, 1921, to Alec and Geeva (Kennett) Duckworth in Springerton, Ill. George served a total of eight years in the Navy. He served during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Returning home after World War II, George moved to St. Louis where he married Helen Sanker in 1945. They were married for 70 years before her passing.
Education was very important to both George and Helen. He graduated from Washington University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and from St. Louis University with a Ph.D. in education administration. George retired from teaching in the St. Louis Public Schools in 1989. The couple moved to a farm in Warren County where George was a substitute teacher in the Warren County School District into his late 80s. Believing in the importance of education, George and Helen set money aside to set up scholarship funds to make it possible for children who were unable to continue with their education after high school to fulfill their dreams.
George and Helen loved giving of their time, volunteering at the Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Extension Center and Warren County Senior Center. They also prepared tax returns through the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation and they both worked the polls in Wright City.
George was a kind man and doted on his wife who he dearly loved. He enjoyed working hard around his farm, loved his cats and would always light up around children. George and Helen never had children of their own but they loved and treated Sheila Cleary (deceased) and Shawn McCord as their own daughters.
George will be greatly missed by his chosen daughter, Shawn McCord and husband Mike; Matt Saak, Amy Saak, Mark and Stacey Saak, and their children Sydney and Nick; special friends, Elisebeth Rodel, Mary Ackmann and Paul Pezzani; and many others.
Loving Hands Hospice, especially Leah Long, was a great blessing to George in his final days.
A committal service with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.
The funeral procession will leave Martin Funeral Home in Warrenton at 8:30 a.m. with the Patriot Guard Riders leading to the cemetery.
The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Sept. 12, 2019