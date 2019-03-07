Geradette "Gerry" Ann Meremont, nee Schuman, 89, Columbia, formerly of Warrenton, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home.



Gerry was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Gustine, Calif., to Lyle G. Schuman and wife Anna N., nee Silva. She was married to Richard L. Meremonte June 9, 1946, in Gustine, Calif. To this union eight children were born. Gerry was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Warrenton. She enjoyed crocheting and had even crocheted her daughter's wedding dress. Gerry was an avid reader of romance novels. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Gerry loved to travel and had the opportunity to go to Europe with her lady friends.



She is survived by seven children, Carol Weilandich and husband John, Linda Pierce and husband Dale, Richard Meremonte and wife Kathy, Jerry Meremonte and wife Margie, Mark Meremonte and wife Margaret, David Meremonte and wife Joyce, and Diane Nicks and husband Dean; 12 grandchildren, Gail Graham (Tony), John William Weilandich (Janice), Jeff Weilandich (Sherezad), Theresa Shipley (Dan), Jason Pierce (Dawn), Annette Lane (Waco), Ben Pierce (Rebecca), Jessica Greenfield (Simon), Jacob Meremonte (Shannon), Colette Meremonte, Eva Guile and Hannah Nicks; 18 great-grandchildren, Courtney, Skylar, Ashton, Makayla, Gwen, Tristan, Simon, Ethan, Clayton, Cora, Samuel, Elisabeth, Lucas, Thomas, Jack, Olivia, Hazel and Adella; numerous other relatives and many friends.



Gerry was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard; parents, Lyle and Anna; one son, Donald Meremonte; and two sisters, Ellaura DiCiano and Sharon Capps.



Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.



Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Warrenton.



Burial will be held at a later date at the church cemetery.



Memorial donations are preferred to the American Cancer Association or Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 7, 2019