Glenn Howard Dothage, 80, Jefferson City, formerly of Koeltztown, passed away on his birthday, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Oak Tree Villas.



Glenn was born June 26, 1939, in Hopewell, the son of the late Howard August Dothage and wife Marie, nee Knapeheide. He was united in marriage to Jane Welma Reinhardt Aug. 6, 1960, in Warrenton. She preceded him in death May 26, 2016.



A 1957 graduate of Warren County R-III High School, Glenn received his physical education degree from Culver-Stockton College in 1961. He worked teaching and coaching basketball, baseball, softball and track from 1961 until his retirement in 1996. Glenn then coached part time until the early 2000s. The schools included Mark Twain High School, Center; Silex High School, Silex; Warrenton High School, Warrenton; Valmeyer High School, Valmeyer, Ill.; Fatima High School, Westphalia; Southern Boone County High School, Ashland; Vienna High School, Vienna; and St. Elizabeth High School, St. Elizabeth.



During Glenn's career, the following schools earned district titles: Silex High School, one baseball; Valmeyer High School, six baseball, one basketball; Fatima High School, three baseball, two softball; and Southern Boone County, one basketball, one softball. Other titles included: Fatima High School, fourth in state, softball; and Vienna High School, conference champions, baseball.



Glenn was a member of United Methodist Church, Vienna, and the Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting wood, driving country roads, rock art and crafts, and hiking with EZ, his dog.



Glenn is survived by his two sons, Rod Dothage, Jefferson City, and Courtney (Karen) Dothage, Ashland; and three grandchildren, Kohl Dothage, Shai Dothage and Morrow Dothage.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, and parents.



Visitation was Monday, July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, Westphalia.



A funeral service followed at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home.



Memorials to the American Parkinson's Foundation, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017 are preferred.



Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at www.dulletrimble.com.



Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, Westphalia, was in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Warren County Record on July 4, 2019