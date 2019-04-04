Harry Theodore Luecke, 87, Marthasville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.



Harry was born Dec. 2, 1931, in St. Louis, to the late Harry W. Luecke and wife Katy, nee Bottermuller. He was married to Shirley Marie Fromm June 27, 1953, in St. Louis. They spent 65 wonderful years together before her passing in July 2018. Harry worked at General Motors in St. Louis for 30 years, where he retired as a superintendent. He enjoyed making wine, hunting, fishing, boating, water and snow skiing. Harry and Shirley loved to travel and especially enjoyed going on cruises. They loved cruising the Caribbean and the river cruises in Europe. They were members of St. John's United Church of Christ Pinckney and were supporters of the church for many years. Harry enjoyed meeting his friends at the Treloar Garage and Coffee Club. He worked for 30 years and then was retired for more than 30 years, which he considered his greatest achievement.



Harry is survived by his two sons, Keith Luecke and Heather Hystone, Minnesota state, and Kurt Luecke and wife Christina Graber, Maryland state; one grandson, Garrett; second cousin, Mark Luecke; and all of "Shirley's Relatives."



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley, and parents, Harry and Katy.



Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. at St. John's UCC Pinckney, Marthasville.



Funeral services will follow, beginning at 2 p.m.



Burial will be at the church's cemetery.



Memorial donations are preferred to the , in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 4, 2019