Helen B. Bryan


1932 - 2019
Helen B. Bryan Obituary
Helen Bernice Bryan, nee Helming, 87, Wright City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Peters.

Helen was born July 16, 1932, in Bay, to Benjamin Helming and wife Zelma, nee Lusher. She was the beloved wife of the late George Bryan. Helen loved life to the fullest and adored her family and grandchildren. She took great pleasure in raising her family. Helen's hobbies included sewing and traveling near and far. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Helen is survived by her children, Carol (Landon) Hefner, O'Fallon, Roger Bryan (Mary), Clovis, N.M., Linda (Gary, deceased) Davis, Ste. Genevieve, William Bryan (deceased), Glenda (Gary) Robison, Troy, and Brenda (Jack) Schuler, Troy; two brothers, Ronnie Helming and David Helming; two sisters, Betty Shaffer and Ruby Eickhorst; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Olen Bryan; father, Benjamin Helming; mother, Zelma Helming; and seven siblings.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment followed in Wright City Cemetery.

Donations may be made payable to donor's choice, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Warren County Record on Sept. 5, 2019
