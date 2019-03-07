Howard Erskine Jones, 63, O'Fallon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.



Howard was born Dec. 18, 1955, in Washington, the son of Clyde H. Jones Sr. and wife Edna W., nee Ball.



He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; four children, Shelby Miller, Howard Miller Jr., stepdaughter, Michelle Miller, and stepson, Zachariah Brown; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (Jones) McKay, Joyce (Jones) Woodson and Delores (Jones) Gales; aunt, Lou Yvonne Harrison; uncle, Gerald Ball; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters- in-law.



Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde H. Jones Sr. and Edna W. Jones; two brothers, Clyde Jones and Milton Jones; and uncle, Harold Ball.



He was a special man who loved his family dearly. Howard had a giving heart and would do anything he could to help anyone. He had good strong work ethics and worked hard his entire life. Howard enjoyed playing and listening to his favorite music. He loved to watch the eagles soaring above the Mississippi River whenever he could. Howard had a wonderful smile and his contagious laughter would light up the room wherever he was. He is loved dearly by many and will be sadly missed. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.



Rev: 21:4 "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."



Rest in Peace.



A memorial service honoring Howard's wishes to soar with the eagles will be held at a later date.



A memorial service honoring Howard's wishes to soar with the eagles will be held at a later date.

The family is being served by St. Louis Cremation, St. Louis.