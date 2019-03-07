Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Louis Cremation
2135 Chouteau Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 241-8844
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Erskine Jones


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard Erskine Jones Obituary
Howard Erskine Jones, 63, O'Fallon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Howard was born Dec. 18, 1955, in Washington, the son of Clyde H. Jones Sr. and wife Edna W., nee Ball.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; four children, Shelby Miller, Howard Miller Jr., stepdaughter, Michelle Miller, and stepson, Zachariah Brown; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (Jones) McKay, Joyce (Jones) Woodson and Delores (Jones) Gales; aunt, Lou Yvonne Harrison; uncle, Gerald Ball; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters- in-law.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde H. Jones Sr. and Edna W. Jones; two brothers, Clyde Jones and Milton Jones; and uncle, Harold Ball.

He was a special man who loved his family dearly. Howard had a giving heart and would do anything he could to help anyone. He had good strong work ethics and worked hard his entire life. Howard enjoyed playing and listening to his favorite music. He loved to watch the eagles soaring above the Mississippi River whenever he could. Howard had a wonderful smile and his contagious laughter would light up the room wherever he was. He is loved dearly by many and will be sadly missed. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Rev: 21:4 "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."

Rest in Peace.

A memorial service honoring Howard's wishes to soar with the eagles will be held at a later date.

The family is being served by St. Louis Cremation, St. Louis.
Published in The Warren County Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Louis Cremation
Download Now