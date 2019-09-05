|
A true St. Louis legend, James Leo Scott, 77, High Hill, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his home, following a brave and lengthy battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).
Jim was born Aug. 7, 1942, in St. Louis.
He was the beloved husband of Betty Jo Scott, nee Krebs, for 57 years. Though Jim touched countless lives, his greatest legacy will be his family. Jim was a dearly loved father to John (Judi) Scott, Julie Scott (Soffner) and Mickey (Lori) Scott, and dear grandfather of Amanda (Nick) Gerth, Luis Soffner, Jim (Megan) Scott, Jessica (Joe) Anderson, Michael (Kristin) Scott, Maria Soffner and Charlie Soffner. He also was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Stella and Henry Gerth. Known and loved by many as "Scotty" and "The Captain," Jim will be remembered as a dear husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and loyal, loving friend. As he pushed through the end-stages of PSP, Jim was tenderly cared for by his beloved wife, Betty, and by his caregivers from Loving Hands Hospice in Warrenton, who are true angels on earth.
Jim retired on his beautiful property in High Hill following a successful career as a well-respected business owner in the mechanical contracting industry. In addition to his professional success, Scotty was an accomplished and talented musician. In the early '70s, Jim Scott and The Travelers became THE musical talent to see in St. Louis. Loyal followers would line up for hours at local establishments to get a seat and enjoy the music. Many occupancy permits were ignored over the years! The Travelers recorded two albums and covered the bluegrass circuit for well over a decade. Jim's magnetic personality and impressive talent earned him recognition in 1975 when he was named Bluegrass Vocalist of the Year. Jim Scott truly was our "leader of the band."
Jim's entrepreneurial spirit continued in 1977 when he founded the Scott-Gallagher Soccer Club out of the family home in Florissant. Intended to be a small, north county club where local kids could play competitive soccer under great coaches, Scott-Gallagher Soccer Club grew beyond the family's wildest dreams. The original club consisted of four select boys teams. Just a few years after its inception, the Scott-Gallagher U-19 boys team won the club's first national championship in the 1981 McGuire Cup. In 1983, the club received wide recognition for its unprecedented achievement of winning four regional championships in the same year. In 1984, Scott-Gallagher S.C. notched its second McGuire Cup National Championship, and then again in 1991. The club later merged with Busch/St. Louis and Metro United in Illinois. Regularly ranked among Soccer America's top soccer programs, the club continues today under the name of St. Louis Scott-Gallagher, serving thousands of young girls and boys in the St. Louis and Metro East areas in their passion to play. For these accomplishments and for his significant contributions to the St. Louis soccer community, Jim Scott will be honored with the Monsignor Jimmy Johnston Award at this year's St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Banquet Oct. 11, 2019.
Our memories over the years are full of love, laughter and great fun. Betty, John, Julie, Mick and their families are immensely grateful for the countless stories flowing in from friends and loved ones who have enjoyed the music, the soccer and mostly the friendship and laughter over the years. If you have attended an infamous "Jim-Fest" in High Hill, or sat on a soccer field cheering your child or grandchild, or picked up a banjo, guitar or fiddle in a jam session by a campfire, we ask you to raise a toast today in Scotty's name.
Join us as we celebrate Jim's life and legacy Monday, Sept. 9, at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville. Visitation with family will be from noon to 3 p.m. All are invited to attend a memorial service at 3 p.m. and dinner reception immediately following.
Donations in Jim Scott's honor can be made to the St. Louis Scott-Gallagher Living Legacy Fund, One Soccer Park Drive, Fenton, MO 63026, or online at www.slsgsoccer.com/community/living-legacy-scholarship and click on the green Jim Scott Scholarship button.
The St. Louis Scott-Gallagher Living Legacy Fund is an endowment that allows for scholarships to be awarded to deserving local soccer players who display talent and passion for the game, but may not have the resources and support to join the club and continue developing as a valued player.
The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Warren County Record on Sept. 5, 2019