Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
James Boyle
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
1940 - 2019
James "Jim" S. Boyle Jr., 79, Warrenton, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home.

Jim was born Aug. 11, 1940, in Quincy, Ill., to James S. Boyle Sr. and wife Pansy M., nee Moore. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1964, where he worked as a heavy weapons infantryman. Jim was married to Sheron Kaye Busby May 6, 1972, in St. Charles. They celebrated 47 wonderful years together. Jim was an avid baseball and softball fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the ballpark. Jim loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Friday night beer ball. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sheron; five children, Terri Park and husband Jim, Belinda Boyle, Jeff Archer, Jimmy Boyle, and Daniel Boyle and wife Pattie; one daughter-in-law, Kerry Payne-Boyle; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one sister, Connie Boschert; father-in-law, Raymond Busby; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Pansy; one son, George Boyle; two grandchildren, Christian Boyle and Trinity Boyle; and mother-in-law, Berta Busby.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.

Celebration of life services will be held Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials to Cardinal Glennon, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Aug. 15, 2019
