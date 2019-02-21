Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Warrenton, MO
Jane B. Ruby


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane B. Ruby Obituary
Jane B. Ruby, nee Hanebrink, 92, Jonesburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home.

Jane was born Dec. 27, 1926, in St. Louis, the daughter of John F. Hanebrink and wife Catherine A., nee Wilhelm. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Warrenton, and participated in its prayer groups. Jane loved painting, traveling and gardening. Her favorite thing to do was to be outside with nature and especially the birds. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Jane will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was the beloved wife of Ray Ruby, Jonesburg. Jane also is survived by her four sons, John R. (Bonnie) Ruby, Motley, Minn., Alan R. (Mary) Ruby, Kalispell, Mont., Paul G. (Barb) Ruby and Gery J. (Joyce) Ruby, all of Jonesburg; four daughters, Rita J. Ullrich, Roseville, Calif., Jean A. Ruby and Mary Kay (Donn Finkenkeller) Ruby, all of Jonesburg, and Lori Rae (Dale) Wright, Leslie; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, John F. Hanebrink; mother, Catherine A. Hanebrink; sister, Catherine Gillespie; and grandson, Coty Ferguson.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Warrenton, at 10 a.m.

Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Donations may be made to Masses, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, 904 State Highway 47, Warrenton, MO 63383.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Feb. 21, 2019
