John Henry Van Scoyk, 42, St. Peters, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in St. Charles.



John, a mechanic, was born Oct. 4, 1976, in Louisiana, Mo., the son of Harry Samuel Van Scoyk and Ruth Madl. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and being out on the river. John also enjoyed cooking out and grilling. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



John is survived by his mother, Ruth Madl and husband Ernie, Warrenton; two sons, Johnathon Van Scoyk and Ethan Van Scoyk; two daughters, Makayla Van Scoyk and Isabella Van Scoyk; three brothers, Randall Van Scoyk and wife Bridget, Charles Van Scoyk and wife Alex, and Sean Calvin; four sisters, Tammy Burgess and husband Chad Howard, Tracy Mueller and husband Joe, Kim Jett and husband Allen, and Crystal Madl; girlfriend, Laura Bailey; ex-wife, Patty Van Scoyk; one grandchild on the way; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Samuel Van Scoyk; brother, Robert Calvin; sister, Sammy Jo Tucker; and grandparents, Hoaggie and Margaret Van Scoyk, and Buck and Dalma McDonald.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.



A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.



Interment will be held at a later date.



Memorials to Patty Van Scoyk for his children's education fund, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.