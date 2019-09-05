Home

Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
405 S. Church St.
Wentzville, MO
View Map
John J. Rosemann


1936 - 2019
John J. Rosemann Obituary
Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church John "Jack" Joseph Rosemann, 82, Wentzville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Peters.

Jack, a carpenter, was born Nov. 14, 1936, in St. Louis, to Bernard Rosemann and wife Julia, nee Aubuchon. He was the beloved husband of Jane Marie Rosemann, nee Hake, Wentzville. Jack was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wentzville, and a member of Carpenters Union Local 47. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, driving his 1979 Ford F-150 truck, and sitting at Pete's Drive-In drinking coffee with friends. Jack cherished spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin, godfather and friend. Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Marie Rosemann, Wentzville; son, Jerry (Abby) Rosemann, Wright City; two daughters, Jackie (Paul) Metzger, Table Rock, and Jana (Jim) Heppermann, Foristell; two brothers, Paul (Janice) Rosemann, O'Fallon, and Tom (Kathy) Rosemann, St. Ann; sister-in-law, Hilda Rosemann, O'Fallon; grandchildren, Kasey (Daniel) Ebker, Kelley and Karrie Rosemann, and Nick and Johnathon Heppermann; and two great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Rosemann; mother, Julia Rosemann; and brother, Don Rosemann.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, from 1 to 5 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 405 S. Church St., Wentzville.

Interment will follow at Our Lady Cemetery, Lake Saint Louis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to the , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Warren County Record on Sept. 5, 2019
