John R. Wells, 74, Jonesburg, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home.



John, a welder, was born July 21, 1944, in St. Louis, the son of John Roscoe Wells and wife Virginia Lee. He served in the U.S. Air Force. John retired from Binkley, Warrenton, after 25 years. He loved to go hunting and fishing, and being outdoors working on his cars. John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, cousin and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



John is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Wells, Wright City; son, John Wayne Wells, Jonesburg; two brothers, Donald Wells, Montana state, and Douglas Wells, Macon; sister, Carol Wells, Macon; and two grandsons, Diego and Darren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Wells; father, John Roscoe Wells; mother, Virginia Lee Wells; two brothers, Kenneth Wells and Larry Wells; and sister, Joyce Scarme.



Services and burial will be private.



Memorials to the Warren County Senior Center, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary