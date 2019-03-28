Home

Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
John W. Wells


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John W. Wells Obituary
John Wayne Wells, 47, Jonesburg, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.

Wayne, a factory worker, was born June 30, 1971, in St. Louis, the son of John R. Wells and wife Sarah. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars, different activities and spoiling his nephews. Wayne will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Wells, Wright City, and nephews, Diego and Darren.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, John R. Wells, and mother, Sarah Wells.

Services and burial will be private.

Memorials to a , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 28, 2019
