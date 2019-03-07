Jolene Ann Molitor, nee Schiermeier, 73, Foristell, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.



Jolene was born May 25, 1945, in Washington, the daughter of Harry John Schiermeier and wife Josephine Amelia, nee Jurgensen. She and Richard Molitor were united in marriage Oct. 15, 1966, and celebrated 53 years of marriage together. Jolene cherished her family, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, who she adored. Her favorite pastimes were gardening and being outside enjoying nature. Jolene will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was the beloved wife of Richard Molitor, Foristell. Jolene also is survived by their four sons, Christopher Molitor and wife Judy, Thomas Molitor and wife Sheri, Stephen Molitor and wife Brenda, and Richard Molitor Jr. and wife Paula; nine grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Lindsey, Trevon, Tanner, Tristan, Ashley, Emily and Grace; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Harry John Schiermeier; mother, Josephine Amelia Schiermeier; and brother, Gerald Schiermeier.



Visitation was held Friday, March 1, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, New Melle.



A funeral Mass was held Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., also at the church.



Interment followed at the church cemetery.



Masses may be said or donations made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, New Melle, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.