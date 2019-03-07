Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolene Molitor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolene A. Molitor


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jolene A. Molitor Obituary
Jolene Ann Molitor, nee Schiermeier, 73, Foristell, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

Jolene was born May 25, 1945, in Washington, the daughter of Harry John Schiermeier and wife Josephine Amelia, nee Jurgensen. She and Richard Molitor were united in marriage Oct. 15, 1966, and celebrated 53 years of marriage together. Jolene cherished her family, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, who she adored. Her favorite pastimes were gardening and being outside enjoying nature. Jolene will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was the beloved wife of Richard Molitor, Foristell. Jolene also is survived by their four sons, Christopher Molitor and wife Judy, Thomas Molitor and wife Sheri, Stephen Molitor and wife Brenda, and Richard Molitor Jr. and wife Paula; nine grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Lindsey, Trevon, Tanner, Tristan, Ashley, Emily and Grace; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry John Schiermeier; mother, Josephine Amelia Schiermeier; and brother, Gerald Schiermeier.

Visitation was held Friday, March 1, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, New Melle.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., also at the church.

Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Masses may be said or donations made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, New Melle, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now