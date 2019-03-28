Josef "Joe" A. Lenzenhuber, 89, Jonesburg, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his home.



Joe was born April 15, 1929, in Obersulmetingen, Germany, to Matthias Lenzenhuber and wife Barbara, nee Nothelfer. He came to the United States in 1950. He and Christine owned and operated Joe's Pastry Shop in Montgomery City and were well-known for their delicious pastries. Joe was an exceptional baker and continued to bake bread until shortly before his passing. He loved living in the country and taking care of his many animals. Joe was a quiet man with an exceptionally strong faith. His actions spoke louder than his words. We will miss him.



Joe is survived by his six children, Karl and wife Susan, Sue Ordelheide and husband Bill, Pete and friend Wendy, Frank and wife Rosie, Tom and wife Terri, and Lisa Heggemann and husband Paul; 11 grandchildren, Katie Pfeiffer and husband Brian, Courtney Lenzenhuber, Brandon Wagner, Matthew Lenzenhuber and wife Kathleen, Nicole Manco and husband Danny, Mark Lenzenhuber, Sarah Lenzenhuber, Jennifer Honeycutt and husband Shaun, Debbie, Joanne and Dana Heggemann; 10 great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Philip, Matthew, Jolie, Landon, Michael, Emily, Thomas, Monica and Josefine; one brother; and three sisters.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine; one grandson, Michael; his mother and father; two brothers; and one sister.



Visitation was held Tuesday, March 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Jonesburg.



A funeral Mass followed at 11 a.m., also at the church.



Memorial donations are preferred to Masses at St. Patrick's Church, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 28, 2019