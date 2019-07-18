Joseph "Joe" Michael Orf, 57, Marthasville, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Cedarcrest nursing home, Washington. He lost his battle with colon cancer after a 2 ^-year struggle.



Joe was born Aug. 12, 1961, to Michael Orf and wife Arlene, nee Paul. He was the oldest of eight children. Joe worked as a union carpenter for 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with family. Joe's hobbies included woodworking and hunting. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter.



Joe is survived by his parents, Michael and Arlene Orf; four sisters and three brothers, Cindy and Bob Moughamian, Kathleen and Andy Tappmeyer, Pam and Mike Bowen, Kim and Dan Lawson, Bruce and Annie (Evans) Orf, Jeff and Angie (Powell) Orf, and Jason and Elise (Nordwald) Orf; four sons, Joseph Orf Jr. and wife Jamie, Eric Orf, Nicholas Orf and Christian Orf; one grandchild, Dottie Orf; and 20 nieces and nephews.



Visitation was scheduled to be held Wednesday, July 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.



Funeral services will be Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.



Memorial donations are preferred to Catholic Masses, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or Colon Cancer Alliance, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville. Published in The Warren County Record on July 18, 2019