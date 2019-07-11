June J. Humphrey, nee Rogers, 83, Warrenton, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.



June was born July 6, 1935, in St. Louis, to James A. Rogers Sr. and wife Velma. She was the owner of Peck Radiator and Welding, and enjoyed working at Mercantile Bank. June also cooked for the Warren County prisoners and everybody called her Grandma. She enjoyed watching birds. June was faithful to her church where she taught Sunday school. June loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a great cook and baker. She was the caregiver for Maza Morris. June was a very generous person and kind to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



June is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Greg) Hilke, Warrenton; two grandsons, Brian (Karla) Hilke and Jonathan (Tiffany) Hilke; three great-grandchildren, Demi, Rina and Bella; two brothers, Dale Rogers, St. Louis, and Brad (Sandy) Rogers, Warrenton; four sisters, Barbara Wiltshire, Judy Dunne, Randa Tinsley and Stacy (David) Lamb, all of Warrenton; and brother-in-law, Butch Lee, Warrenton.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Humphrey; father, James A. Rogers Sr.; mother, Velma Rogers; brother, James "Smokey" Rogers Jr.; and three sisters, Veta Krieger, Joan Lee and Sandra Rogers.



Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.



A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on July 11, 2019