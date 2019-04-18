Lambert Joseph "Larry" Laramie, 71, High Hill, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Andrews Nursing and Rehab, New Florence.



Larry was born March 1, 1948, in St. Louis, the son of Lambert J. Laramie and wife Dorothy M., nee Koch. He was a proud member of Carpenters Local 1987 for approximately 33 years, but Larry's career in carpentry spanned for over 50 years. Larry was a lover of Chevy trucks and enjoyed food, hot rods and muscle cars. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Larry is survived by his daughter, Heather (Carl) Hinken, Omaha, Neb.; grandson, Conner Hinken; two sisters, Sharon (Fred) Rush, Troy, and Charlene (Jim) Smith, St. Charles; three nieces, Holly Smith, St. Charles, Vicki Amormino, Charlotte, N.C., and Stephanie Hoelting, Troy; and seven nephews, Cody Kramer, Nick Kramer, Tucker Kramer, Reece Amormino, Chase Penuel, Jimmy Penuel and Miles Hoelting.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lea Laramie, nee Moser; father, Lambert J. Laramie; and mother, Dorothy M. Laramie.



Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.



A funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.



Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, High Hill.



Memorials to the , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary