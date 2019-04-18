Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lambert Laramie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lambert J. Laramie


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lambert J. Laramie Obituary
Lambert Joseph "Larry" Laramie, 71, High Hill, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Andrews Nursing and Rehab, New Florence.

Larry was born March 1, 1948, in St. Louis, the son of Lambert J. Laramie and wife Dorothy M., nee Koch. He was a proud member of Carpenters Local 1987 for approximately 33 years, but Larry's career in carpentry spanned for over 50 years. Larry was a lover of Chevy trucks and enjoyed food, hot rods and muscle cars. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Heather (Carl) Hinken, Omaha, Neb.; grandson, Conner Hinken; two sisters, Sharon (Fred) Rush, Troy, and Charlene (Jim) Smith, St. Charles; three nieces, Holly Smith, St. Charles, Vicki Amormino, Charlotte, N.C., and Stephanie Hoelting, Troy; and seven nephews, Cody Kramer, Nick Kramer, Tucker Kramer, Reece Amormino, Chase Penuel, Jimmy Penuel and Miles Hoelting.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lea Laramie, nee Moser; father, Lambert J. Laramie; and mother, Dorothy M. Laramie.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, High Hill.

Memorials to the , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now