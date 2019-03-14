Loyd Francis Williams, 75, departed this life Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Ozark, after a lengthy illness.



Loyd was born and raised in Warrenton, graduated from Warrenton High School in 1961 and attended Truman State University, Kirksville. He pursued a management career in manufacturing but his heart was always with his beloved classical rock 'n' roll music. Ultimately Loyd became a successful radio personality in Houston, Texas, devoting his attention to rock 'n' roll classics, and leaving an extensive rock 'n' roll recording collection. He also was an avid collector of classic beer cans from his time as a manager at Continental Can in St. Louis.



Loyd was ever a proud father and grandfather. He will be missed by his family.



Loyd is survived by his daughter, Alexis Williams; two sons, Mark and Derek Williams; two grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan; and brother, Steven Williams.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Dorothy Williams.



A private family celebration of Loyd's life will be held Saturday, March 16, in St. Charles. Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 14, 2019