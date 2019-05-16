Margaret A. Vahle, nee Bebermeyer, 97, Jonesburg, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Jonesburg Nursing and Rehab.



Margaret was born Jan. 3, 1922, in Warren County, to Benjamin Bebermeyer and wife Anna. She graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in education and went on to teach in the local schools in Warrenton and Jonesburg. Margaret was a member of Warrenton Wesleyan Church for over 65 years and the church pianist for over 50 years. Music was her love in life. Margaret also enjoyed reading, flowers and donating to charitable organizations to which she felt a personal connection.



She is survived by her six nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and -nephews.



Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Florence Vahle; father, Benjamin Bebermeyer; mother, Anna Bebermeyer; three brothers, Benjamin Bebermeyer, Calvin Bebermeyer and Edgar Bebermeyer; and three sisters, Emmaline Graf, Verneda Schloeman and Mary Jane Webb.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16, from noon to 1 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.



A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.



Interment will be at Warrenton City Cemetery, Warrenton.



Memorials to Liberty Christian Academy, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.