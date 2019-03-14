Marie Louise Johnson, nee Walczak, 59, Warrenton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.



Marie was born March 13, 1959, to Richard Walczak and Lynne, nee Theis. She was a longtime resident of Warren County. Marie graduated from Warrenton High School in 1977 and attended Truman State University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1981. Marie was married to Lynn Elmer Johnson June 12, 1982, in Warrenton. She taught at the public school for a short time and then became the preschool director and teacher for Kiddie Kampus at College United Methodist Church for 16 years. Marie was a member of College United Methodist Church, Warrenton, where she was involved in teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She also sang in the church choir and served as the secretary/treasurer. Marie supported the local Boy Scouts and volunteered her time at Agape. She loved to bake and garden, but her greatest joy came from loving, caring for and spending time with her granddaughters, Olivia and Daphne. Marie was a very caring, giving and loving person.



She is survived by her loving husband, Lynn; two children, David Johnson and wife Michele, and Micah Johnson and wife Lynsey; two grandchildren, Olivia and Daphne; four siblings, Monica Boltz, Patrick Walczak and wife Patricia, Matthew Walczak and fiancee Jennie, and Christine Robinson and husband Stephen; mother-in-law, Luella Johnson; brother-in-law, John Johnson and wife Diana; other relatives; many friends and students.



Marie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Walczak; one brother, Steven Walczak; father-in-law, Elmer Johnson; and stepfather, Alfred Fallon.



Memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at CUMC, Warrenton.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m., also at the church.



Memorial donations to Warrenton Agape Ministries, CUMC United Methodist Women or CUMC Choir, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



