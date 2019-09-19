Home

Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 422-8111
Marilyn Backlund


1936 - 2019
Marilyn Backlund Obituary
Marilyn Backlund, nee Coppinger, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Baytown, Texas.

She was born Aug. 12, 1936, in St. Louis, to the union of James W. Coppinger and Winona Coppinger.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Walter Backlund, and parents.

She is survived by four sons, Greg Backlund, Doug Backlund, Keith Backlund and Brian Backlund; five grandchildren, Gil, Christy, Ashley, Grant and Bridget; three great-grandchildren, Gage, Lily and Rory; and her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Coppinger.

Marilyn was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved all animals and was an animal shelter volunteer. Her passion was rescuing and fostering stray or injured animals of all kinds.

Marilyn's final heartfelt wish was that in lieu of funeral services or flowers, contributions in her memory be made to www.friends4life.org.

The family was served by Navarre Funeral Home, Baytown, Texas.
Published in The Warren County Record on Sept. 19, 2019
