Marjory "Marge" Hoch, nee Lively, 81, Warrenton, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.



Marge was born May 27, 1937, the beloved daughter of the late Carroll C. Lively and wife Mary E. She was the devoted mother of Kelly (Mark) Hinch and Eric Hoch; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Jacob) Johnson, Andrew Hinch and Ashlie Hoch; and treasured great-grandmother of Hannah, Korben and Lilly Johnson.



Marge was a longtime professional secretary for the St. Peters and Chesterfield Fire Protection District. She enjoyed working in the yard, shopping, reading and watching mysteries, playing games and working on puzzles. As a young woman, Marge pitched fast-pitch softball and bowled. Above all else, she loved her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marge was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



A memorial gathering will be held at Baue Funeral Home and Memorial Center, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, Monday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Memorials to St. Joseph Indian School are preferred.



Published in The Warren County Record on May 9, 2019