Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjory Hoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjory Hoch


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjory Hoch Obituary
Marjory "Marge" Hoch, nee Lively, 81, Warrenton, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

Marge was born May 27, 1937, the beloved daughter of the late Carroll C. Lively and wife Mary E. She was the devoted mother of Kelly (Mark) Hinch and Eric Hoch; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Jacob) Johnson, Andrew Hinch and Ashlie Hoch; and treasured great-grandmother of Hannah, Korben and Lilly Johnson.

Marge was a longtime professional secretary for the St. Peters and Chesterfield Fire Protection District. She enjoyed working in the yard, shopping, reading and watching mysteries, playing games and working on puzzles. As a young woman, Marge pitched fast-pitch softball and bowled. Above all else, she loved her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marge was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial gathering will be held at Baue Funeral Home and Memorial Center, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, Monday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorials to St. Joseph Indian School are preferred.

Visit Baue.com

The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home and Memorial Center, St. Charles.
Published in The Warren County Record on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
View Now