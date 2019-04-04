Services Konantz-Warden Funeral Home 1301 Gulf St Lamar , MO 64759 (417) 682-3344 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Schell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary M. Schell

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, God's special child, Mary Maxine Schell, nee Baker, went home to be with her Heavenly Father. Maxine lived a full and abundant life surrounded by family and friends. She worked tirelessly to stay connected to immediate and distant relatives. She will be greatly missed on Earth, but all who knew her can rejoice that she is singing with the angels.



Maxine was preceded in the journey home by her husband, Roger Glenn Schell; brother, Stan Baker, Blue Springs; and parents, Mary Vernette Baker, nee Travis, and Gail L. Baker, Kenoma. She served in her earthly roles of daughter, sister, cousin, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend with faith and love.



Maxine is survived by her three children, Sharline Paul and husband Carl Blank, Columbia, Martin Schell, Russellville, Ark., and Jenine Thompson, Plano, Texas. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Aimey Stude, Jennifer Cook, Andrea Wiggins, Nikki Robinson, Austyn Paul, Valerie Hommen-Roddy, Paul Henry Thompson, Hayden Thompson, and Audrey Thompson. In addition, Maxine leaves her brothers, Foster Baker, Iowa City, Iowa, George Baker, Lamar, Danny Baker and wife Deb Baker, Rapid City, S.D., and Mike Baker, Oklahoma City, Okla.; sister, Carol Medlin, Lamar; and sister-in-law, Shirley Baker, Kansas City. Add to that the 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins, she had a family she was very proud of.



Maxine was born in Lamar Dec. 19, 1931, and was raised in the small southwest Missouri community of Kenoma. She attended high school and met her future husband in Golden City. As a young woman, Maxine struck out on her own and moved to Kansas City. While most of her life was spent in Missouri, she did live in California, Alabama, Oklahoma and Arkansas for short periods. Maxine and Roger enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Arizona in their retirement years. One of their great adventures was an RV trip through the heartland of Mexico and meeting the people of that wonderful country.



She was an active member of the Episcopal Church for most of her adult life and made sure her children were raised to know her faith. While Maxine worked at many jobs over the years, her family was always job one. She thrived on deep discussions and had a passion for history and knowledge, and a good debate was her bread and butter. Always an avid reader, Maxine enjoyed taking online courses and continuing to educate herself well into her 80s. In fact, her love of family led to extensive genealogical research and associated travel for hands-on research. Maxine leaves her volumes of research for her children to continue. In addition, she served as the quasi-technical expert for all things computer for her peer group.



Throughout her life, Maxine influenced everyone she met. She will be missed by both people who agreed with her and those with differing opinions. Maxine had a deep respect for her republic and the democracy for which it stands. Faith, family, friends and country were deeply ingrained in her life.



There was a celebration of her life Saturday, March 30, beginning at 11 a.m., at a graveside service at Memory Gardens in Lamar.



The family was served by Konantz Warden Funeral Home, Lamar. Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 4, 2019