Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedens U.C.C.
Warrenton, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Hellmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine I. Hellmann


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine I. Hellmann Obituary
Maxine Ida Hellmann, nee McCormick, 86, Warrenton, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Parklane Nursing & Rehab, Wentzville.

Maxine was born March 5, 1933, in St. Louis, the daughter of William McCormick and wife Jennie R. She was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Warrenton. Maxine loved planting and tending roses. She had a great sense of humor and was very witty. Maxine loved her son and family; they were her everything. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Maxine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Mary Hellmann, Warrenton; two granddaughters, Heather Hellmann, San Diego, Calif., and Megan Hellmann, St. Louis; two brothers, Phil McCormick, Wentzville, and Bill McCormick, Arnold; and sister, Betty Sloan, St. Peters.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elroy Hellmann; father, William McCormick; and mother, Jennie R. McCormick.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at Friedens U.C.C., Warrenton.

Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedens U.C.C., in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now