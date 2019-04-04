Maxine Ida Hellmann, nee McCormick, 86, Warrenton, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Parklane Nursing & Rehab, Wentzville.



Maxine was born March 5, 1933, in St. Louis, the daughter of William McCormick and wife Jennie R. She was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Warrenton. Maxine loved planting and tending roses. She had a great sense of humor and was very witty. Maxine loved her son and family; they were her everything. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Maxine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Mary Hellmann, Warrenton; two granddaughters, Heather Hellmann, San Diego, Calif., and Megan Hellmann, St. Louis; two brothers, Phil McCormick, Wentzville, and Bill McCormick, Arnold; and sister, Betty Sloan, St. Peters.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elroy Hellmann; father, William McCormick; and mother, Jennie R. McCormick.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 11 a.m. at Friedens U.C.C., Warrenton.



Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Louis.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedens U.C.C., in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary