Melba Jean Miller, nee Crouse, 88, Warrenton, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.



Melba was born April 28, 1931, in St. Charles, to Ford Crouse and wife Rosa, nee Howell. She was married to Arthur Julius Miller July 8, 1950, in Wright City. They spent 67 wonderful years together before his passing May 7, 2018. Arthur and Melba were blessed with two sons, Steve and Larry.



Melba was involved with several organizations, including the local Artisans Guild in Warrenton, TOPS and the quilting club at College United Methodist Church. She loved to travel and go camping with the family. Melba's quiet time was spent making various crafts.



She is survived by her two sons, Steve Miller and wife Carol, and Larry Miller; two grandchildren, Denise Bakameyer and husband David, and Mackenzie Miller; great-grandson, Nick Bakameyer (Lydia Mittler); great-great-granddaughter, Maisyn; nieces; nephews; and many other friends and family.



Melba was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Miller; parents, Ford and Rosa Crouse; three sisters, Nellie Lee, Della Schierding, and Florence Davis; two brothers, William Crouse and Porter Crouse; and daughter-in-law, Robin Miller.



A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, May 23, at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton, from 10 a.m. to noon.



A funeral service will follow at noon, also at the funeral home.



The committal service will be held at Warrenton City Cemetery.



Memorial donations to the American Kidney Foundation, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.



The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on May 23, 2019