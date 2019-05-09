Melba Jean Stonebarger, nee Cameron, 77, Warrenton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home.



Melba, a homemaker, was born March 1, 1942, the daughter of Manuel Boyd Cameron and wife Myrtle. She was a lover of arts and crafts and enjoyed cooking. Melba enjoyed caring for and raising her family most of all. She was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. Melba will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her two sons, Doug E. (Carrie) Stonebarger and Mike S. (Patricia) Stonebarger, all of Warrenton; daughter, Rachelle (Lonnie) Piatt, Warrenton; three sisters, Garnita Downing, New Florence, Marie Jenks, Sullivan, and Rosalee (John) Williams, Missouri state; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Melba was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stonebarger; parents, Manuel Boyd and Myrtle Cameron; son, Roger Stonebarger; daughter, Marla Jean Griffy; two brothers, Gerald Cameron and Leroy Cameron; and four sisters, Doris Heidbrink, Joyce Pattig, Eileen Cameron and Patsy Schemmer.



Visitation was held Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.



A funeral service followed at noon, also at the funeral home.



Interment was at Warrenton City Cemetery, Warrenton.



Memorials to or to a , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on May 9, 2019