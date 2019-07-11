Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hough & Sons Funeral Home
1119 School Street
Hillsboro, IL 62049
(217) 532-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Menno Yoder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Menno M. Yoder


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Menno M. Yoder Obituary
Menno M. Yoder, 58, Wright City, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Farmersville.

Menno was born Jan. 18, 1961, in Trumbull, Ohio, to Mahlon Yoder and wife Emma, nee Schlabach. He was united in marriage to Ruth Yoder May 17, 1979, in Ohio. Menno was employed as an over-the-road truck driver and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed golfing, motorcycle riding and spending time with his grandchildren.

Menno is survived by his wife, Ruth; mother, Emma; seven children, Miriam Jones, California state, Mahlon (Angie) Yoder, Troy, Mervin (Emily) Yoder, Warrenton, Esther (Scott) Herbert, Wright City, Sara Yoder, Wright City, Dora Yoder, California state, and Jonathan Yoder, Wright City; 10 grandchildren; and 10 siblings, including his brother, Ervin Yoder, Warrenton.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, one brother and his father.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the Yoder family.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.houghfuneralhome.com.

Hough & Sons Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Warren County Record on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now