Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildred M. Wilmsmeyer


1921 - 2019
Mildred M. Wilmsmeyer Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Marie Wilmsmeyer, nee Bockhorst, 97, Warrenton, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Willow Care Center, Hannibal.

Millie, a homemaker, was born June 26, 1921, in Warrenton, the daughter of Fred Bockhorst and wife Ella. She was a lifelong member of Friedens United Church of Christ and longtime member of the Dorcas Women's Fellowship at the church. Millie was a school cook for 27 years, and volunteered at Agape for many, many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Roberts, Hannibal; two grandsons, Alan (Helen) Roberts and Joshua (Sarah) Wilmsmeyer; three granddaughters, Chrisy (Kevin) Adkins, Kelly Gittemeier and Kimberly Craig; and eight great-grandchildren, Kyle, Scot, John, Bradyn, Abbey, Alysa, Avery and Colin.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Wilmsmeyer; father, Fred Bockhorst; mother, Ella Bockhorst; two sons, Ronald Wilmsmeyer and Gary Wilmsmeyer; son-in-law, Jim Roberts; daughter-in-law, Robyn Wilmsmeyer; brother, Arthur Bockhorst; and three sisters, Vera Seckfort Schroer, Evelyn Smith Karrenbrock and Elizabeth Sanker.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 904 S. Highway 47, Warrenton.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Warrenton City Cemetery, Warrenton.

Memorials to Friedens U.C.C. or Agape, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 28, 2019
