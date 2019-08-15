|
Paul Henry Toedebusch, 78, Wright City, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his home.
Paul, a farmer and seed sales representative, was born Sept. 27, 1940, in St. Charles, to Edgar M. Toedebusch and wife Alice M., nee Richterkessing. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. His family moved to the farm in Warrenton when Paul was 18.
Paul was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church Building Committee, Farm Bureau, University Extension Building Team, was a 4-H leader and Missouri State Honorary FFA member, and was on the Warren County Fair Board. He served in the National Guard MP unit. Paul was a machinist, farmer, talented woodworker and fix-it husband. He enjoyed his grandchildren, tending his vegetable garden and flock of chickens. Paul will be missed by all who loved him dearly.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary Sue Toedebusch, nee Held; two sons, Dale H. (Akemi) Toedebusch, Warrenton, and Bradley (Cyndi) Toedebusch, Centralia; and four grandchildren, Kristen (Matt) Melcher, Dustin Toedebusch, Nicklaus Toedebusch and Nealia Toedebusch.
Paul was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Toedebusch, and parents, Edgar and Alice Toedebusch.
Visitation was held Friday, Aug. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Warrenton.
A funeral service followed at 11 a.m., also at the church.
Interment was at Wright City Cemetery, Wright City.
Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church or the Parkinson's Foundation, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.
The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Aug. 15, 2019