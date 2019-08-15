|
|
Pfc. Jeremiah Matthew Wombacher, 22, Warrenton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
He was born Jan. 1, 1997, to Brian Wombacher and wife Sarah, nee Helvey. Jeremiah was a 2015 graduate of Warrenton High School. After graduation, he proudly began serving his country in the U.S. Army as a cavalry scout. Jeremiah had a big heart and loved everyone. He was "the best" big brother to his younger siblings. Jeremiah was Hoppa's buddy and loved helping him as often as he could. In his free time, Jeremiah also enjoyed building computers and playing video games. Jeremiah also loved anime.
He is survived by his parents, Brian and Sarah; siblings, Brianna Wombacher, Lydia Wombacher and Benjamin Wombacher; grandparents, John and Sharon Helvey, and Keith and Karen Wombacher; aunts and uncles, Elizabeth Hindman (Nathon), Thomas Wombacher (Heather), Patrick Wombacher (Roxann) and Keith Wombacher Jr. (Danielle); cousins, Atreyu and Avalyn Hindman, Nolan Wombacher, Nevin Wombacher, Kaylee Wombacher and Felix Wombacher; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation was scheduled to be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Funeral services will be held the following day, Thursday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Wright City Cemetery.
Memorial donations are preferred to Mission 22, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.
Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.
The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Aug. 15, 2019