Warren County Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PFC Wombacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PFC Jeremiah M. Wombacher


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pfc. Jeremiah Matthew Wombacher, 22, Warrenton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

He was born Jan. 1, 1997, to Brian Wombacher and wife Sarah, nee Helvey. Jeremiah was a 2015 graduate of Warrenton High School. After graduation, he proudly began serving his country in the U.S. Army as a cavalry scout. Jeremiah had a big heart and loved everyone. He was "the best" big brother to his younger siblings. Jeremiah was Hoppa's buddy and loved helping him as often as he could. In his free time, Jeremiah also enjoyed building computers and playing video games. Jeremiah also loved anime.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Sarah; siblings, Brianna Wombacher, Lydia Wombacher and Benjamin Wombacher; grandparents, John and Sharon Helvey, and Keith and Karen Wombacher; aunts and uncles, Elizabeth Hindman (Nathon), Thomas Wombacher (Heather), Patrick Wombacher (Roxann) and Keith Wombacher Jr. (Danielle); cousins, Atreyu and Avalyn Hindman, Nolan Wombacher, Nevin Wombacher, Kaylee Wombacher and Felix Wombacher; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation was scheduled to be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.

Funeral services will be held the following day, Thursday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Wright City Cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred to Mission 22, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Warren County Record on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PFC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
Download Now