Philip "Phil" Dennis Walters, 72, Warrenton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home.



Phil, a toolmaker, was born June 12, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Dean Walters and wife Dorothy, nee Dennis. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps (1st Battalion, 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division) during the Vietnam War. Phil received a Purple Heart and other accolades for his courageous service. He transfered to Wentzville General Motors in 1982 from Fisher Auto Body, Cleveland, Ohio, and retired in 2006. Phil will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Ardith Walters, nee Kuester, Warrenton; one son, John (Noelle) Walters, Ohio state; one grandson, Christopher Walters, Colorado state; one brother, Bruce (Louise) Walters, Mississippi state; two brothers-in-law, Charlie Mansour, Ohio state, and Bob Rowe, Florida state; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.



Phil was preceded in death by his father, Dean Walters; mother, Dorothy Walters; three sisters, Imogene Rowe, Doris (Bill) Wilson and Marilyn Mansour; and wife, Joyce Walters, nee Balaban.



A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Jonesburg.



Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Memorials to the St. Patrick's Cemetery Fund or a , in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Warren County Record on Mar. 21, 2019