Richard Mathew McCann, 68, Warrenton, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home.



Richard was born Feb. 16, 1951, in Peoria, Ill., to James Thomas McCann and wife Marian Beth, nee Medberry. He was married to Sharon Jean Waldron May 19, 1973. in Peoria, Ill. To this union, two children were born, James and Aaron. Richard worked as an electrician with the Rock Island Railroad, Caterpillar in Peoria, Ill., and at General Motors in Wentzville for 30-plus years.



He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending days with his sons hunting, fishing and shooting. Richard also had a deep appreciation for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Richard enjoyed scuba diving with his wife and close, lifelong friends.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; two children, James McCann and Jennifer Wheeler, and Aaron McCann and wife Nikki; nine grandchildren, Samantha, Cody, Rylee, Michael, Megan, Nora, Abi, Lilly and Bella; one brother, Dennis McCann and wife Cindy; stepmother, Cecelia McCann; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marian, and one brother, James Thomas McCann III.



A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 2. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3619 North State Highway 47, Warrenton. Services will begin at noon, also at the church, with a luncheon to follow. All are encouraged to stay and share stories and memories of Richard with the family.



Memorial donations to SSM Hospice or Loving Hands Hospice, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



